No. 24 Wisconsin 89, Illinois St. 85

ILLINOIS ST. (8-5)

Chatman 7-10 8-11 22, Lewis 6-9 2-2 15, Freeman 2-3 0-0 4, Reeves 8-18 5-7 23, Strong 5-13 0-0 15, McChesney 0-2 0-0 0, Washington 1-4 1-2 4, Schmitt 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 30-61 16-22 85.

WISCONSIN (9-2)

Crowl 7-9 5-7 21, Wahl 5-8 8-12 18, Jon.Davis 6-22 8-9 20, Davison 1-9 4-4 7, Hepburn 5-10 0-0 13, Vogt 2-4 0-0 4, Jor.Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Gilmore 1-1 0-0 3, Lindsey 1-3 0-0 3, Ilver 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-66 25-32 89.

Halftime_Wisconsin 46-36. 3-Point Goals_Illinois St. 9-24 (Strong 5-10, Reeves 2-7, Lewis 1-1, Washington 1-2, Chatman 0-1, Freeman 0-1, McChesney 0-2), Wisconsin 8-21 (Hepburn 3-4, Crowl 2-3, Gilmore 1-1, Lindsey 1-2, Davison 1-8, Jon.Davis 0-3). Fouled Out_Chatman, Reeves, McChesney. Rebounds_Illinois St. 32 (Chatman 8), Wisconsin 39 (Jon.Davis 12). Assists_Illinois St. 11 (Reeves, McChesney 3), Wisconsin 14 (Jon.Davis, Hepburn 4). Total Fouls_Illinois St. 28, Wisconsin 19.

