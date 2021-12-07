No. 25 Colorado 81, S. Utah 47

COLORADO (9-0)
Tuitele 2-7 1-2 6, Finau 3-3 0-0 7, Formann 4-6 1-1 11, Hollingshed 3-9 2-2 9, Sherrod 4-7 1-2 9, Miller 8-11 1-1 18, Blacksten 1-1 0-0 2, Jones 3-5 1-2 7, Sadler 2-6 0-0 5, Gerber 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0, Wetta 2-2 2-4 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-57 9-14 81
S. UTAH (4-5)
Dotson 6-12 4-5 16, Williamson 3-7 0-0 6, Ballena 1-4 1-2 4, Daugherty 3-9 0-0 6, Eaton 0-1 0-0 0, Lord 2-3 0-0 5, Anis 1-4 0-0 3, Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Johnston 1-3 3-3 6, Otkhmezuri 0-3 0-0 0, Tronnier 0-0 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-46 9-12 47
|Colorado
|22
|20
|19
|20
|—
|81
|S. Utah
|13
|8
|13
|13
|—
|47
3-Point Goals_Colorado 8-16 (Tuitele 1-2, Finau 1-1, Formann 2-3, Hollingshed 1-3, Sherrod 0-1, Miller 1-1, Sadler 1-4, Wetta 1-1), S. Utah 4-14 (Dotson 0-1, Ballena 1-1, Daugherty 0-4, Lord 1-2, Anis 1-2, Johnston 1-3, Otkhmezuri 0-1). Assists_Colorado 17 (Formann 4), S. Utah 10 (Daugherty 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Colorado 26 (Miller 3-6), S. Utah 32 (Williamson 3-8). Total Fouls_Colorado 16, S. Utah 9. Technical Fouls_None. A_537.
