No. 25 Florida St. 67, Illinois 58

FLORIDA ST. (5-2)
Myers 1-5 0-0 2, Baldwin 2-3 1-2 5, Bejedi 2-5 1-1 6, Jones 6-12 0-0 12, Weber 1-7 1-2 3, Gordon 5-7 0-0 12, Jackson 2-8 0-0 5, Puisis 2-7 0-1 5, Timpson 5-9 2-3 12, Valenzuela 2-2 0-0 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-65 5-9 67
ILLINOIS (3-4)
Bostic 0-3 0-0 0, Rubin 3-4 1-1 7, McKenzie 0-5 7-10 7, Nye 6-11 2-2 17, Peebles 4-13 1-2 12, Lopes 0-2 0-0 0, Anastasieska 2-5 0-1 4, Brown 3-10 4-4 11, Amusan 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-53 15-20 58
|Florida St.
|15
|18
|16
|18
|—
|67
|Illinois
|15
|13
|16
|14
|—
|58
3-Point Goals_Florida St. 6-21 (Myers 0-1, Bejedi 1-2, Weber 0-5, Gordon 2-3, Jackson 1-3, Puisis 1-5, Timpson 0-1, Valenzuela 1-1), Illinois 7-24 (Bostic 0-2, McKenzie 0-1, Nye 3-8, Peebles 3-8, Brown 1-5). Assists_Florida St. 15 (Jones 6), Illinois 9 (Brown 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Florida St. 40 (Timpson 7-9), Illinois 35 (McKenzie 3-5). Total Fouls_Florida St. 15, Illinois 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,027.
