No. 25 LSU 69, Georgia Tech 53

LSU (9-0)
Days 2-11 0-1 5, Wilkinson 0-1 0-0 0, Reid 3-9 0-1 6, Murray 3-8 3-4 10, Pinson 3-6 6-7 13, Gaines 2-8 4-4 8, Eason 9-13 5-7 23, Fudge 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 24-61 18-24 69.
GEORGIA TECH (5-4)
Howard 3-11 1-2 7, K.Moore 3-4 1-2 7, Devoe 4-8 3-6 12, Smith 0-6 0-0 0, Usher 5-9 4-6 15, Coleman 1-3 0-0 2, Sturdivant 2-3 1-2 6, Kelly 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 20-48 10-18 53.
Halftime_Georgia Tech 34-30. 3-Point Goals_LSU 3-19 (Pinson 1-3, Murray 1-4, Days 1-7, Eason 0-1, Reid 0-1, Gaines 0-3), Georgia Tech 3-15 (Sturdivant 1-1, Devoe 1-3, Usher 1-4, Coleman 0-1, K.Moore 0-1, Kelly 0-2, Smith 0-3). Rebounds_LSU 37 (Days 10), Georgia Tech 25 (Usher 6). Assists_LSU 13 (Pinson 6), Georgia Tech 11 (Devoe 3). Total Fouls_LSU 17, Georgia Tech 21.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments