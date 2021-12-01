Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

No. 25 Seton Hall 85, Wagner 63

The Associated Press
December 1, 2021 9:03 pm
< a min read
      

WAGNER (2-0)

Rogers 7-9 1-2 15, Esquerra Trelles 1-10 0-0 3, Ford 5-12 0-0 10, Price-Noel 4-9 2-2 11, Williams 3-11 0-0 7, Miller 0-2 0-0 0, N.Jackson 2-5 0-0 6, Fletcher 1-2 2-2 4, Taylor 3-4 1-1 7. Totals 26-64 6-7 63.

SETON HALL (5-1)

Richmond 4-7 1-1 10, Yetna 5-10 0-1 11, Obiagu 2-2 1-3 5, Harris 4-11 2-2 12, Rhoden 5-11 4-4 15, Samuel 7-11 1-3 15, Aiken 2-4 1-3 5, T.Jackson 4-5 0-0 10, Long 0-2 0-0 0, Powell 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 34-65 10-17 85.

Halftime_Seton Hall 35-33. 3-Point Goals_Wagner 5-20 (N.Jackson 2-5, Price-Noel 1-3, Esquerra Trelles 1-5, Williams 1-6, Ford 0-1), Seton Hall 7-24 (T.Jackson 2-3, Harris 2-8, Richmond 1-2, Yetna 1-3, Rhoden 1-4, Aiken 0-1, Long 0-1, Samuel 0-2). Rebounds_Wagner 29 (Ford, Miller 5), Seton Hall 41 (Rhoden 11). Assists_Wagner 12 (Esquerra Trelles, Price-Noel, Williams 3), Seton Hall 14 (Richmond 9). Total Fouls_Wagner 15, Seton Hall 7.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Fed Photo of the Day

2021 Capitol Christmas Tree with Lights