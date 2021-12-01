No. 25 Seton Hall 85, Wagner 63

WAGNER (2-0)
Rogers 7-9 1-2 15, Esquerra Trelles 1-10 0-0 3, Ford 5-12 0-0 10, Price-Noel 4-9 2-2 11, Williams 3-11 0-0 7, Miller 0-2 0-0 0, N.Jackson 2-5 0-0 6, Fletcher 1-2 2-2 4, Taylor 3-4 1-1 7. Totals 26-64 6-7 63.
SETON HALL (5-1)
Richmond 4-7 1-1 10, Yetna 5-10 0-1 11, Obiagu 2-2 1-3 5, Harris 4-11 2-2 12, Rhoden 5-11 4-4 15, Samuel 7-11 1-3 15, Aiken 2-4 1-3 5, T.Jackson 4-5 0-0 10, Long 0-2 0-0 0, Powell 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 34-65 10-17 85.
Halftime_Seton Hall 35-33. 3-Point Goals_Wagner 5-20 (N.Jackson 2-5, Price-Noel 1-3, Esquerra Trelles 1-5, Williams 1-6, Ford 0-1), Seton Hall 7-24 (T.Jackson 2-3, Harris 2-8, Richmond 1-2, Yetna 1-3, Rhoden 1-4, Aiken 0-1, Long 0-1, Samuel 0-2). Rebounds_Wagner 29 (Ford, Miller 5), Seton Hall 41 (Rhoden 11). Assists_Wagner 12 (Esquerra Trelles, Price-Noel, Williams 3), Seton Hall 14 (Richmond 9). Total Fouls_Wagner 15, Seton Hall 7.
