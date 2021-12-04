On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
No. 25 Seton Hall bench helps roll past DII Nyack 113-67

MATT SUGAM
December 4, 2021 2:23 pm
1 min read
      

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — No. 25 Seton Hall had a trio come off the bench and combine for 66 points, leading the Pirates to a 113-67 victory over Division II Nyack.

Substitutes Tyrese Samuel had 22 points and 12 rebounds, Jamir Harris had 23 points and Tray Jackson had 21 points, seven rebounds and three assists for Seton Hall.

Nyack led by as many as six in the first half before the Pirates took a 23-17 lead thanks to a 14-2 run. They entered halftime ahead 48-33.

Joel Bailey had 15 points, six rebounds and three assists to lead Nyack.

Jared Rhoden added 16 points and 10 rebounds for Seton Hall. Kadary Richmond dished out eight assists for the Pirates.

INJURY UPDATE

Myles Cale started after missing three games due to a lower body injury against Ohio State. He finished with 12 points. Bryce Aiken (non-COVID-19 illness) and Jahari Long (lower body injury) missed the game.

BIG PICTURE

Nyack: Under the direction of fourth-year coach and alumni Valiant Jones, the Warriors hope to turn things around in the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference (CACC).

Seton Hall: The Pirates are midway through a five-game homestand after spending their first two weeks on the road. The real tests begin with a visit from No. 8 Texas and a rivalry game against Rutgers. The Pirates will cap non-conference play when they face Iona in the Gotham Classic at Madison Square Garden.

UP NEXT

Nyack: Host Caldwell College on Tuesday.

Seton Hall: Host No. 8 Texas on Thursday.

