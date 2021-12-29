No. 3 Purdue 104, Nicholls 90

NICHOLLS (8-5)

Littles 5-6 0-2 10, Lyons 8-15 1-1 20, Gordon 10-20 0-0 29, Jones 7-14 2-4 18, Spencer 2-7 0-0 5, Collins 2-2 1-2 5, Terrell 1-3 0-0 3, Maxwell 0-1 0-0 0, White 0-2 0-0 0, Huffman 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 35-73 4-9 90.

PURDUE (12-1)

Gillis 3-4 2-2 10, Williams 4-8 1-2 9, Ivey 5-9 6-8 19, Stefanovic 5-11 0-0 14, Thompson 5-7 2-2 15, Morton 3-5 1-1 7, Newman 2-5 1-2 7, Hunter 1-2 0-1 2, Edey 7-8 7-9 21, Barrett 0-0 0-0 0, Frost 0-1 0-0 0, Martin 0-1 0-0 0, Wulbrun 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-61 20-27 104.

Halftime_Purdue 55-36. 3-Point Goals_Nicholls 16-35 (Gordon 9-15, Lyons 3-3, Jones 2-5, Terrell 1-3, Spencer 1-4, White 0-2, Huffman 0-3), Purdue 14-29 (Stefanovic 4-9, Thompson 3-5, Ivey 3-6, Gillis 2-3, Newman 2-4, Hunter 0-1, Morton 0-1). Fouled Out_Lyons. Rebounds_Nicholls 29 (Littles 11), Purdue 35 (Williams 11). Assists_Nicholls 18 (Gordon 5), Purdue 30 (Williams 8). Total Fouls_Nicholls 27, Purdue 13.

