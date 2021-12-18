No. 3 Purdue 77, Butler 48

BUTLER (7-3)

Golden 7-12 2-4 17, Groce 2-4 0-2 5, Bolden 1-10 0-0 3, Taylor 4-9 2-3 11, A.Thompson 3-10 0-3 6, Lukosius 1-7 2-2 4, Wilmoth 0-3 0-0 0, Hughes 1-1 0-0 2, David 0-1 0-0 0, Tate 0-2 0-0 0, Parker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-59 6-14 48.

PURDUE (10-1)

Furst 3-4 0-0 6, Williams 5-6 0-0 10, Ivey 7-10 2-2 22, Stefanovic 2-3 2-2 8, I.Thompson 2-6 0-0 6, Edey 6-8 2-2 14, Gillis 1-2 4-4 6, Morton 1-1 1-2 4, Hunter 0-3 0-0 0, Newman 0-4 1-2 1, Barrett 0-1 0-0 0, Frost 0-0 0-0 0, Martin 0-3 0-0 0, Wulbrun 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-51 12-14 77.

Halftime_Purdue 39-21. 3-Point Goals_Butler 4-28 (Groce 1-2, Golden 1-3, Taylor 1-5, Bolden 1-8, David 0-1, Tate 0-1, A.Thompson 0-2, Wilmoth 0-2, Lukosius 0-4), Purdue 11-22 (Ivey 6-6, Stefanovic 2-3, I.Thompson 2-4, Morton 1-1, Furst 0-1, Williams 0-1, Hunter 0-2, Newman 0-4). Fouled Out_Newman. Rebounds_Butler 24 (Lukosius 5), Purdue 40 (Edey 11). Assists_Butler 10 (A.Thompson 6), Purdue 17 (Stefanovic, Morton 3). Total Fouls_Butler 15, Purdue 15.

