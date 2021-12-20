No. 3 Purdue 79, Incarnate Word 59

INCARNATE WORD (2-9)

Ezedinma 3-5 1-2 9, Griscti 5-8 0-0 14, Lutz 2-10 0-0 4, Morgan 3-12 0-1 6, Swaby 2-2 0-0 6, Hughes 4-11 2-2 12, Hayman 1-2 0-0 2, Akhile 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 22-54 3-5 59.

PURDUE (11-1)

Furst 1-8 0-2 2, Williams 5-7 2-4 12, Ivey 5-10 1-1 12, Stefanovic 3-6 0-0 8, Thompson 2-6 2-2 8, Gillis 4-9 0-0 10, Morton 1-1 0-0 3, Newman 2-8 0-0 6, Hunter 1-3 0-0 3, Edey 6-7 1-4 13, Barrett 0-1 0-0 0, Frost 0-0 2-2 2, Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Wulbrun 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-66 8-15 79.

Halftime_Purdue 45-27. 3-Point Goals_Incarnate Word 12-27 (Griscti 4-7, Ezedinma 2-2, Swaby 2-2, Hughes 2-3, Akhile 2-4, Lutz 0-4, Morgan 0-5), Purdue 11-32 (Gillis 2-5, Stefanovic 2-5, Thompson 2-5, Newman 2-6, Morton 1-1, Hunter 1-2, Ivey 1-4, Barrett 0-1, Furst 0-3). Fouled Out_Swaby. Rebounds_Incarnate Word 20 (Lutz 8), Purdue 43 (Edey 9). Assists_Incarnate Word 14 (Lutz 9), Purdue 18 (Ivey, Stefanovic, Edey 4). Total Fouls_Incarnate Word 17, Purdue 14.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.