No. 4 Arizona 82, N. Arizona 55

ARIZONA (10-0)

Copeland 4-5 0-0 8, Reese 4-8 0-0 8, Thomas 2-4 0-0 4, Pellington 2-3 2-2 6, Yeaney 0-2 0-0 0, Love 4-7 2-2 10, Smith 1-4 1-2 3, Asi 1-2 0-0 2, Chavez 1-2 0-0 3, Conner 4-7 0-0 12, Pueyo 2-4 0-0 4, Erdogan 0-0 0-0 0, Sanchez 2-6 0-0 5, Vonleh 7-10 3-4 17, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-64 8-10 82

N. ARIZONA (5-5)

Radford 2-3 0-0 5, Rasheed 3-9 0-0 6, Maio 1-3 0-0 3, Orndoff 2-6 0-0 4, Schenck 0-3 0-0 0, Bryant 1-1 0-0 2, Nakai 3-7 1-1 9, Rodabaugh 5-6 0-0 13, Jaiteh 3-5 1-5 7, McDaniel 0-0 1-2 1, Mich’l 0-1 0-0 0, Olivia Moran 0-2 2-4 2, Nyah Moran 1-6 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-52 5-12 55

Arizona 23 21 16 22 — 82 N. Arizona 7 17 11 20 — 55

3-Point Goals_Arizona 6-17 (Reese 0-1, Thomas 0-2, Pellington 0-1, Yeaney 0-1, Asi 0-1, Chavez 1-1, Conner 4-6, Pueyo 0-2, Sanchez 1-2), N. Arizona 8-12 (Radford 1-1, Rasheed 0-1, Maio 1-1, Nakai 2-4, Rodabaugh 3-4, N.Moran 1-1). Assists_Arizona 18 (Chavez 4), N. Arizona 16 (Schenck 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Arizona 36 (Copeland 3-4), N. Arizona 29 (Team 3-4). Total Fouls_Arizona 21, N. Arizona 7. Technical Fouls_None. A_572.

