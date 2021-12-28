No. 4 Gonzaga 93, North Alabama 63

NORTH ALABAMA (7-6)

Chatman 1-3 0-0 2, Forrest 1-3 1-2 3, Youngblood 3-6 0-0 9, Blackmon 2-8 0-1 4, Brim 6-13 3-3 15, Howell 2-6 0-0 6, Brown 2-7 0-0 6, Momar Cisse 0-5 1-2 1, Ortiz 2-11 0-0 4, Soucie 2-5 4-5 8, Figueroa 2-4 0-0 5, Agbaosi 0-0 0-0 0, Matic 0-0 0-0 0, Wright 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-71 9-13 63.

GONZAGA (11-2)

Holmgren 3-7 3-5 9, Timme 3-6 6-8 12, Bolton 5-6 2-2 14, Nembhard 2-7 1-2 6, Strawther 6-10 2-3 15, Hickman 5-8 0-0 13, Sallis 3-5 2-3 8, Watson 4-10 2-5 10, Gregg 0-4 0-2 0, Lang 1-1 0-0 2, Perry 1-1 0-0 2, Arlauskas 1-2 0-1 2, Few 0-1 0-0 0, Graves 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-69 18-31 93.

Halftime_Gonzaga 47-25. 3-Point Goals_North Alabama 8-29 (Youngblood 3-6, Brown 2-4, Howell 2-6, Figueroa 1-2, Blackmon 0-1, Chatman 0-2, Brim 0-4, Ortiz 0-4), Gonzaga 7-23 (Hickman 3-4, Bolton 2-3, Nembhard 1-4, Strawther 1-4, Few 0-1, Graves 0-1, Gregg 0-1, Watson 0-1, Holmgren 0-2, Sallis 0-2). Rebounds_North Alabama 37 (Momar Cisse 8), Gonzaga 45 (Watson 10). Assists_North Alabama 5 (Blackmon, Ortiz 2), Gonzaga 17 (Timme 3). Total Fouls_North Alabama 25, Gonzaga 10.

