No. 4 Stanford 91, Pacific 62

PACIFIC (2-7)
Ennis 0-3 0-0 0, Elliott 6-13 0-0 12, Adams 0-2 1-2 1, Ashby 4-6 0-0 11, James 6-11 4-4 18, Dunka 1-2 0-0 2, Holmberg 0-3 0-0 0, Millard 2-6 2-2 6, Richardson 1-1 0-0 2, Smith 2-10 6-7 10, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-57 13-15 62
STANFORD (6-2)
Brink 12-16 1-3 25, Lacie Hull 1-5 0-0 2, Lexie Hull 7-11 0-0 16, Jones 4-9 2-2 11, Jump 4-12 1-2 12, Belibi 2-5 0-0 4, Jerome 1-1 0-0 2, Prechtel 0-0 0-0 0, Hamilton 1-1 0-0 2, Wilson 1-2 0-0 3, Bosgana 0-3 0-0 0, Demetre 1-5 0-0 2, Emma-Nnopu 0-2 3-4 3, Iriafen 4-5 1-3 9, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 38-77 8-14 91
|Pacific
|18
|16
|11
|17
|—
|62
|Stanford
|30
|15
|25
|21
|—
|91
3-Point Goals_Pacific 5-11 (Ashby 3-4, James 2-3, Holmberg 0-1, Millard 0-1, Smith 0-2), Stanford 7-26 (Hull 0-2, Hull 2-4, Jones 1-2, Jump 3-10, Wilson 1-1, Bosgana 0-3, Demetre 0-2, Emma-Nnopu 0-2). Assists_Pacific 8 (Adams 2), Stanford 20 (Wilson 5). Fouled Out_Pacific Elliott. Rebounds_Pacific 27 (Ennis 2-3), Stanford 50 (Brink 5-11). Total Fouls_Pacific 18, Stanford 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,789.
