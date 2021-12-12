No. 4 UCLA 67, Marquette 56

UCLA (9-1)
Johnson 3-4 1-2 7, Bernard 2-5 0-0 5, Campbell 4-11 2-2 12, Juzang 5-16 0-0 12, Jaquez 7-16 7-12 24, Clark 2-7 0-1 4, Singleton 1-3 0-0 3, Watson 0-4 0-0 0, Nwuba 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-66 10-17 67.
MARQUETTE (8-3)
Kuath 1-3 0-0 2, Lewis 4-12 4-6 12, Jones 1-7 0-0 3, Kolek 0-5 0-0 0, Morsell 3-9 4-6 11, Elliott 7-12 2-2 22, Prosper 2-4 0-0 4, Ighodaro 1-2 0-0 2, Ellis 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-1 0-0 0, Joplin 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-57 10-14 56.
Halftime_UCLA 35-21. 3-Point Goals_UCLA 9-24 (Jaquez 3-5, Campbell 2-5, Juzang 2-6, Bernard 1-3, Singleton 1-3, Clark 0-1, Watson 0-1), Marquette 8-33 (Elliott 6-9, Morsell 1-4, Jones 1-5, Joplin 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Prosper 0-2, Kolek 0-4, Lewis 0-7). Rebounds_UCLA 42 (Jaquez 11), Marquette 35 (Lewis 9). Assists_UCLA 16 (Campbell 8), Marquette 15 (Kolek 7). Total Fouls_UCLA 13, Marquette 16. A_15,028 (17,500).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments