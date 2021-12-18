No. 5 Gonzaga 69, No. 25 Texas Tech 55

GONZAGA (8-2)

Holmgren 1-4 2-2 5, Timme 2-4 3-4 7, Bolton 5-11 0-0 15, Nembhard 6-16 0-0 16, Strawther 4-8 0-0 9, Watson 3-4 3-4 10, Hickman 3-8 0-0 7, Sallis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 8-10 69.

TEXAS TECH (8-1)

Obanor 4-7 0-0 9, Williams 2-10 0-0 5, Arms 5-10 1-2 14, McCullar 5-15 4-5 14, Warren 2-8 0-0 5, Nadolny 1-3 1-2 3, Batcho 2-2 0-2 4, Santos-Silva 0-1 1-2 1, Agbo 0-0 0-0 0, Allen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 7-13 55.

Halftime_Gonzaga 34-26. 3-Point Goals_Gonzaga 13-32 (Bolton 5-10, Nembhard 4-8, Watson 1-1, Hickman 1-3, Holmgren 1-4, Strawther 1-5, Sallis 0-1), Texas Tech 6-19 (Arms 3-7, Obanor 1-2, Warren 1-2, Williams 1-3, Nadolny 0-1, McCullar 0-4). Rebounds_Gonzaga 32 (Holmgren 11), Texas Tech 32 (McCullar 10). Assists_Gonzaga 16 (Nembhard 6), Texas Tech 9 (Warren 3). Total Fouls_Gonzaga 14, Texas Tech 11.

