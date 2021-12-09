No. 5 Gonzaga 80, Merrimack 55

MERRIMACK (4-6)
Minor 7-19 3-4 17, Edmead 2-6 3-4 8, McKoy 0-4 0-0 0, Watkins 4-11 0-0 8, Reid 5-15 2-2 16, Derring 0-3 0-0 0, Jensen 1-3 0-0 3, Connolly 1-1 1-1 3, Berry 0-0 0-0 0, Hall 0-0 0-0 0, Isaacson 0-1 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-63 9-11 55.
GONZAGA (7-2)
Holmgren 6-12 1-2 15, Timme 8-8 6-9 22, Bolton 2-9 2-2 6, Nembhard 1-3 0-0 2, Strawther 6-10 1-1 15, Watson 3-6 3-4 9, Hickman 0-5 2-2 2, Sallis 3-4 0-0 6, Gregg 0-1 0-0 0, Arlauskas 0-0 0-0 0, Lang 0-0 0-0 0, Few 0-0 0-0 0, Graves 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 30-59 15-20 80.
Halftime_Gonzaga 42-31. 3-Point Goals_Merrimack 6-25 (Reid 4-9, Edmead 1-2, Jensen 1-3, Isaacson 0-1, McKoy 0-2, Watkins 0-2, Derring 0-3, Minor 0-3), Gonzaga 5-22 (Holmgren 2-4, Strawther 2-6, Graves 1-1, Nembhard 0-2, Hickman 0-4, Bolton 0-5). Rebounds_Merrimack 18 (Minor, Watkins 7), Gonzaga 53 (Holmgren 15). Assists_Merrimack 8 (Watkins 4), Gonzaga 17 (Watson 5). Total Fouls_Merrimack 16, Gonzaga 10.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments