No. 5 NC State 79, Clemson 52

NC STATE (12-2)

Boyd 8-14 0-0 18, Cunane 4-7 0-1 8, Brown-Turner 2-5 2-2 8, Crutchfield 1-2 2-2 5, Perez 4-8 0-0 8, Hobby 2-5 1-2 5, Hayes 3-5 4-6 11, Johnson 5-10 2-2 15, Hart 0-1 0-0 0, Timmons 0-4 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-61 12-17 79

CLEMSON (6-7)

Robinson 5-9 1-2 11, Hank 1-5 0-0 3, Elliott 6-14 0-0 12, Ott 5-12 0-0 14, Standifer 1-7 0-0 3, Saine 0-3 1-2 1, Blackstock 0-0 0-0 0, Elmore 0-0 0-0 0, Gaines 2-9 0-0 4, Inyang 2-3 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-62 2-4 52

NC State 25 15 26 13 — 79 Clemson 11 16 8 17 — 52

3-Point Goals_NC State 9-21 (Boyd 2-2, Cunane 0-1, Brown-Turner 2-4, Crutchfield 1-2, Perez 0-1, Hayes 1-3, Johnson 3-6, Timmons 0-2), Clemson 6-23 (Robinson 0-2, Hank 1-4, Elliott 0-3, Ott 4-8, Standifer 1-5, Gaines 0-1). Assists_NC State 18 (Perez 8), Clemson 13 (Elliott 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_NC State 47 (Hayes 3-4), Clemson 30 (Saine 4-6). Total Fouls_NC State 10, Clemson 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,079.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.