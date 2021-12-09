No. 6 Arizona 59, N. Dakota St. 47

N. DAKOTA ST. (3-5)
Dietz 3-8 0-1 6, Cobbins 2-7 0-2 4, Deaton 1-4 2-2 4, Hamling 5-12 0-0 14, Schulte 0-4 0-0 0, Behnke 1-1 0-0 2, Hopkins 2-5 2-2 7, Skibiel 2-4 0-0 5, Hildebrandt 1-2 0-0 3, Kubas 0-0 0-0 0, Novak 0-0 0-0 0, Strop 0-1 2-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-48 6-9 47
ARIZONA (8-0)
Reese 6-18 1-1 13, Thomas 1-2 2-2 5, Ware 0-0 0-0 0, Pellington 6-13 3-4 16, Yeaney 2-8 0-0 4, Copeland 3-6 6-7 13, Love 3-3 0-0 6, Chavez 0-3 0-0 0, Conner 0-2 0-0 0, Pueyo 0-2 0-0 0, Sanchez 0-1 0-0 0, Vonleh 1-5 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-63 12-14 59
|N. Dakota St.
|6
|15
|12
|14
|—
|47
|Arizona
|15
|16
|16
|12
|—
|59
3-Point Goals_N. Dakota St. 7-21 (Cobbins 0-3, Hamling 4-9, Schulte 0-3, Hopkins 1-2, Skibiel 1-2, Hildebrandt 1-2), Arizona 3-17 (Reese 0-4, Thomas 1-2, Pellington 1-5, Copeland 1-1, Chavez 0-2, Conner 0-2, Pueyo 0-1). Assists_N. Dakota St. 13 (Cobbins 5), Arizona 12 (Pellington 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_N. Dakota St. 35 (Dietz 2-7), Arizona 35 (Yeaney 4-5). Total Fouls_N. Dakota St. 12, Arizona 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_7,037.
