No. 6 Arizona 77, New Mexico 60

NEW MEXICO (8-4)
Anderson 1-8 6-6 8, Reus 7-8 0-0 15, De La Cerda 3-11 0-0 7, LaTascya Duff 2-5 2-2 8, LaTora Duff 4-15 3-5 14, McGruder 4-8 0-0 8, Augmon 0-0 0-0 0, Cumber 0-0 0-0 0, van Bennekom 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-55 11-13 60
ARIZONA (9-0)
Copeland 0-1 0-0 0, Reese 5-12 4-8 14, Thomas 4-12 2-2 13, Pellington 2-5 1-2 5, Yeaney 4-9 2-3 10, Love 0-2 1-2 1, Chavez 2-6 0-0 6, Conner 5-11 0-0 15, Pueyo 4-8 0-0 11, Erdogan 0-0 0-0 0, Sanchez 0-1 0-0 0, Vonleh 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-68 10-17 77
|New Mexico
|16
|16
|13
|15
|—
|60
|Arizona
|16
|19
|22
|20
|—
|77
3-Point Goals_New Mexico 7-22 (Anderson 0-2, Reus 1-1, De La Cerda 1-4, LaTa.Duff 2-5, LaTo.Duff 3-10), Arizona 13-36 (Thomas 3-8, Pellington 0-2, Yeaney 0-2, Love 0-1, Chavez 2-6, Conner 5-10, Pueyo 3-7). Assists_New Mexico 11 (Anderson 5), Arizona 19 (Thomas 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Mexico 33 (Team 4-6), Arizona 42 (Love 4-6). Total Fouls_New Mexico 11, Arizona 8. Technical Fouls_None. A_8,884.
