No. 6 Arizona women beat New Mexico 77-60, improve to 9-0

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Freshman Madi Conner came off the bench to score a career-high 15 points and No. 6 Arizona used a 10-0 run in the third quarter to put away New Mexico 77-60 on Sunday.

The Wildcats improved to 9-0 for the fourth time in school history and second time in three seasons.

Conner, who came in averaging 3.8 points per game, was 5 of 10 from 3-point range and paced a bench attack that produced 32 points for the Wildcats.

Neither team led by more than six points until Arizona scored 10 in a row to lead 54-42 with 43 seconds left in the third quarter. New Mexico (8-4) went more than five minutes without a field goal in the third, shooting 38.2% for the game.

The undersized Lobos used a zone to take away Arizona’s advantage in the post, resulting in the Wildcats taking a season-high 36 3-point attempts. They made 13, with nine coming from their reserves including three from Helena Pueyo, who had 11 points.

Arizona missed eight of its first nine 3-point attempts before Taylor Chavez drained back-to-back triples to put the Wildcats up 16-13 with 1:30 left in the first quarter. New Mexico used a 7-0 run to go up 20-16 early in the second quarter, repeatedly using a backdoor cut to get easy shots at the rim.

The Lobos started 6 of 10 from inside the arc before Arizona started filling the passing lanes while its own offense began figuring out the zone. The Wildcats outscored New Mexico 16-7 during a 6-minute span in the second quarter to build a 35-32 halftime lead.

Cate Reese had 14 points and 12 rebounds and Sam Thomas added 13 for Arizona.

New Mexico was led by freshman Paula Reus’ career-high 15 points and 14 from LaTora Duff.

Arizona was playing its first game without Lauren Ware, who dislocated her right knee in the first minute of Thursday’s home win over North Dakota State.

BIG PICTURE

New Mexico: The third quarter has been the Lobos’ nemesis this season. They’ve gotten outscored then 225-196, including 22-13 on Sunday. New Mexico has outscored its opponents by 165 points in the other three quarters.

Arizona: Another long stretch between home games is on the horizon for the Wildcats, who don’t play at McKale Center again until their Pac-12 Conference home opener on Jan. 7 against Washington State. Arizona plays only 14 home games this season.

UP NEXT

New Mexico: Heads home for its final nonconference game on Dec. 19 against UTEP.

Arizona: Visits in-state rival NAU on Friday.

