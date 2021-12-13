On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
No. 6 Bama puts streak on line vs Memphis

The Associated Press
December 13, 2021 3:30 pm
1 min read
      

No. 6 Alabama (8-1) vs. Memphis (5-4)

FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Alabama looks for its fifth straight win of the season as it takes on Memphis. Alabama is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak. Memphis lost 74-72 to Murray State on Friday.

TEAM LEADERS: Memphis’ Jalen Duren has averaged 10.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and three blocks while DeAndre Williams has put up 10.2 points and 5.1 rebounds. For the Crimson Tide, Jaden Shackelford has averaged 19.1 points and 6.9 rebounds while Jahvon Quinerly has put up 15.1 points and 4.3 assists.SHACKELFORD CAN SHOOT: Shackelford has connected on 45.6 percent of the 79 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 16 of 24 over the last three games. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Tigers have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Crimson Tide. Memphis has 47 assists on 73 field goals (64.4 percent) across its previous three matchups while Alabama has assists on 51 of 94 field goals (54.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Memphis has attempted the most free throws in all of Division I. The Tigers have averaged 25.8 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

