No. 6 Louisville 82, E. Kentucky 38

E. KENTUCKY (4-6)

Green 1-4 0-0 2, Bass 1-7 0-0 2, Crittendon 1-1 0-0 2, Kirkwood 3-12 1-2 8, Recanati 2-5 2-4 6, Hacker 2-4 4-5 10, Khlopkova 0-1 0-0 0, Collett 0-4 0-0 0, Baldwin 0-1 0-0 0, Freeman 0-1 2-2 2, Lacy 2-7 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 12-47 9-13 38

LOUISVILLE (9-1)

Dixon 2-4 0-0 4, Engstler 5-10 0-0 11, Hall 2-4 2-2 6, Kianna Smith 8-11 1-1 22, Van Lith 6-12 1-1 13, Konno 2-7 0-0 6, Robinson 1-2 0-0 2, Ahlana Smith 2-7 0-0 5, Russell 0-1 1-2 1, Verhulst 5-7 0-0 12, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 33-65 5-6 82

E. Kentucky 10 18 5 5 — 38 Louisville 25 26 19 12 — 82

3-Point Goals_E. Kentucky 5-16 (Bass 0-3, Kirkwood 1-3, Hacker 2-3, Collett 0-2, Lacy 2-5), Louisville 11-27 (Engstler 1-3, Hall 0-2, K.Smith 5-7, Van Lith 0-4, Konno 2-4, A.Smith 1-4, Verhulst 2-3). Assists_E. Kentucky 6 (Recanati 2), Louisville 23 (Hall 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_E. Kentucky 27 (Lacy 2-4), Louisville 42 (Verhulst 2-7). Total Fouls_E. Kentucky 8, Louisville 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_6,937.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.