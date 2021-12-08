No. 6 Villanova 67, Syracuse 53

VILLANOVA (6-2)
Dixon 2-5 0-0 4, Samuels 5-16 1-2 13, Slater 2-15 0-0 4, Gillespie 5-14 0-0 14, Moore 7-17 0-0 18, Daniels 4-8 0-0 11, Cosby-Roundtree 0-1 3-4 3, Arcidiacono 0-1 0-0 0, Voigt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-77 4-6 67.
SYRACUSE (5-3)
J.Boeheim 10-19 0-0 21, Swider 2-7 0-0 5, Edwards 1-6 8-15 10, B.Boeheim 3-15 0-0 6, Girard 4-7 0-0 11, Anselem 0-0 0-0 0, Torrence 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 8-15 53.
Halftime_Syracuse 29-26. 3-Point Goals_Villanova 13-50 (Gillespie 4-12, Moore 4-12, Daniels 3-6, Samuels 2-9, Arcidiacono 0-1, Dixon 0-1, Slater 0-9), Syracuse 5-15 (Girard 3-5, J.Boeheim 1-2, Swider 1-3, B.Boeheim 0-5). Rebounds_Villanova 46 (Samuels 9), Syracuse 28 (Swider 12). Assists_Villanova 15 (Gillespie 5), Syracuse 4 (Girard 3). Total Fouls_Villanova 13, Syracuse 12. A_14,344 (19,812).
