No. 6 Villanova 71, Penn 56

VILLANOVA (5-2)
Dixon 1-4 1-2 3, Samuels 2-6 1-2 5, Slater 7-8 0-2 16, Gillespie 9-15 4-4 26, Moore 3-13 2-4 9, Daniels 4-9 3-3 12, Arcidiacono 0-1 0-0 0, Patterson 0-0 0-0 0, Cosby-Roundtree 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 11-17 71.
PENN (3-7)
Moshkovitz 1-4 0-0 2, Martz 4-7 0-0 12, Charles 3-6 0-0 9, Dingle 7-19 2-4 21, Williams 1-5 2-5 4, Slajchert 1-4 0-0 3, Wang 2-6 0-0 4, Monroe 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 19-51 5-11 56.
Halftime_Villanova 33-21. 3-Point Goals_Villanova 8-25 (Gillespie 4-8, Slater 2-3, Daniels 1-4, Moore 1-7, Arcidiacono 0-1, Samuels 0-2), Penn 13-34 (Dingle 5-14, Martz 4-7, Charles 3-6, Slajchert 1-2, Moshkovitz 0-1, Wang 0-2, Williams 0-2). Rebounds_Villanova 39 (Moore 11), Penn 25 (Martz, Dingle, Williams, Slajchert 4). Assists_Villanova 7 (Daniels 3), Penn 13 (Williams 5). Total Fouls_Villanova 14, Penn 18.
