No. 6 Villanova 81, Saint Joseph’s 52

The Associated Press
December 4, 2021 1:57 pm
SAINT JOSEPH’S (4-3)

Funk 0-6 0-0 0, Reynolds 3-9 0-0 8, Obinna 5-6 0-2 10, Brown 4-8 0-0 10, Hall 8-20 3-3 22, Forrest 1-5 0-0 2, Bishop 0-2 0-2 0, Klaczek 0-1 0-0 0, Coleman 0-1 0-0 0, Jansson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 3-7 52.

VILLANOVA (6-2)

Dixon 5-10 0-0 12, Samuels 3-5 4-4 10, Slater 4-9 0-0 10, Gillespie 7-12 4-4 23, J.Moore 6-13 2-3 16, Arcidiacono 2-2 2-2 8, Cosby-Roundtree 0-0 0-0 0, Longino 1-2 0-0 2, Patterson 0-0 0-0 0, Njoku 0-0 0-0 0, Voigt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-53 12-13 81.

Halftime_Villanova 34-22. 3-Point Goals_Saint Joseph’s 7-31 (Hall 3-10, Brown 2-5, Reynolds 2-6, Bishop 0-2, Forrest 0-3, Funk 0-5), Villanova 13-25 (Gillespie 5-7, Arcidiacono 2-2, Dixon 2-3, Slater 2-5, J.Moore 2-6, Longino 0-1, Samuels 0-1). Fouled Out_Reynolds. Rebounds_Saint Joseph’s 22 (Funk 6), Villanova 34 (J.Moore 7). Assists_Saint Joseph’s 10 (Hall 5), Villanova 16 (J.Moore 4). Total Fouls_Saint Joseph’s 13, Villanova 10.

