No. 7 Louisville 64, No. 14 Kentucky 58

KENTUCKY (6-3)
Edwards 6-14 2-3 14, Benton 5-12 2-2 13, Howard 3-13 2-4 9, Hunt 5-8 3-5 14, Massengill 0-4 0-0 0, Owens 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 2-3 4-6 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-54 13-20 58
LOUISVILLE (8-1)
Cochran 2-6 1-1 5, Engstler 2-8 0-0 4, Hall 5-10 4-6 15, Kianna Smith 4-11 0-1 9, Van Lith 5-11 2-2 13, Dixon 1-4 0-0 2, Konno 0-2 0-0 0, Robinson 1-2 1-2 3, Ahlana Smith 6-11 0-0 13, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-65 8-12 64
|Kentucky
|13
|20
|6
|19
|—
|58
|Louisville
|19
|13
|12
|20
|—
|64
3-Point Goals_Kentucky 3-13 (Edwards 0-2, Benton 1-3, Howard 1-6, Hunt 1-1, Walker 0-1), Louisville 4-13 (Engstler 0-1, Hall 1-2, K.Smith 1-4, Van Lith 1-2, Konno 0-1, A.Smith 1-3). Assists_Kentucky 11 (Edwards 4), Louisville 9 (Robinson 3). Fouled Out_Kentucky Benton, Louisville K.Smith. Rebounds_Kentucky 37 (Edwards 5-14), Louisville 37 (Cochran 3-5). Total Fouls_Kentucky 18, Louisville 18. Technical Fouls_Kentucky Team 1, Louisville Cochran 1, Robinson 1. A_12,167.
