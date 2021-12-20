No. 7 Tennessee 112, ETSU 58

ETSU (1-11)

Davis 6-13 4-4 17, Adams 2-3 2-2 6, Carrington 2-11 0-0 6, Moore 3-13 2-2 8, Thompson 2-8 2-2 6, Kirtner 0-0 0-0 0, Ryce 1-3 0-0 3, Vananda 3-11 3-4 12, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-62 13-14 58

TENNESSEE (10-1)

Dye 5-6 1-2 11, Key 7-10 2-4 16, Darby 1-6 0-0 2, Horston 3-9 1-2 7, Walker 1-6 0-0 2, Green 6-7 1-1 13, Saunders 4-7 0-0 8, Rennie 2-5 0-0 6, Miles 2-2 2-3 6, Puckett 7-9 2-2 19, Striplin 1-4 8-8 10, Wynn 5-12 1-6 12, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 44-83 18-28 112

ETSU 13 12 14 19 — 58 Tennessee 24 27 28 33 — 112

3-Point Goals_ETSU 7-31 (Davis 1-3, Carrington 2-7, Moore 0-8, Thompson 0-3, Ryce 1-2, Vananda 3-8), Tennessee 6-20 (Darby 0-5, Horston 0-1, Walker 0-1, Rennie 2-5, Puckett 3-4, Striplin 0-1, Wynn 1-3). Assists_ETSU 12 (Moore 7), Tennessee 27 (Rennie 5). Fouled Out_ETSU Davis. Rebounds_ETSU 27 (Davis 4-8), Tennessee 61 (Key 6-7). Total Fouls_ETSU 20, Tennessee 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_6,807.

