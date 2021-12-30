No. 7 Tennessee 62, Alabama 44

ALABAMA (9-3)

Rice 1-6 2-2 4, Abrams 0-2 0-0 0, Barber 3-15 0-0 8, Davis 5-19 1-2 12, Mingo-Young 4-11 1-2 11, Craig Cruce 0-1 0-0 0, Wade-Warren 1-4 1-2 3, Daniel 1-4 0-0 2, Gordon 2-9 0-0 4, Grizzle 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-71 5-8 44

TENNESSEE (12-1)

Dye 2-12 2-2 6, Puckett 1-5 1-2 3, Key 4-6 5-7 13, Darby 3-8 0-0 9, Walker 7-13 1-1 16, Green 4-5 0-1 8, Saunders 0-0 0-0 0, Rennie 0-0 0-0 0, Miles 2-4 0-0 4, Striplin 0-0 0-0 0, Wynn 1-3 1-2 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-56 10-15 62

Alabama 12 12 13 7 — 44 Tennessee 23 7 8 24 — 62

3-Point Goals_Alabama 5-29 (Abrams 0-1, Barber 2-11, Davis 1-10, Mingo-Young 2-3, Craig Cruce 0-1, Wade-Warren 0-2, Gordon 0-1), Tennessee 4-15 (Puckett 0-4, Darby 3-7, Walker 1-3, Miles 0-1). Assists_Alabama 8 (Davis 4), Tennessee 16 (Walker 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Alabama 41 (Gordon 5-8), Tennessee 46 (Team 3-5). Total Fouls_Alabama 16, Tennessee 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_8,124.

