No. 7 Tennessee 91, Chattanooga 41

CHATTANOOGA (2-12)

Cornelius 1-8 1-5 3, Hampel 3-11 0-1 7, Olafsdottir 0-3 0-0 0, Porter 0-2 1-2 1, Pugh 5-14 5-6 17, Pene 0-2 0-0 0, Habling 1-2 2-2 4, Jones 0-3 0-0 0, McClendon 2-8 3-4 9, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 12-53 12-20 41

TENNESSEE (11-1)

Dye 7-12 1-2 15, Puckett 3-6 0-0 7, Key 8-10 2-3 18, Darby 3-5 0-0 9, Walker 1-4 1-3 3, Green 3-4 2-2 8, Saunders 2-3 2-2 6, Rennie 1-5 0-0 2, Miles 2-3 0-0 6, Striplin 5-7 2-2 12, Wynn 2-9 1-6 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 37-68 11-20 91

Chattanooga 5 14 9 13 — 41 Tennessee 22 21 28 20 — 91

3-Point Goals_Chattanooga 5-23 (Cornelius 0-1, Hampel 1-3, Olafsdottir 0-2, Porter 0-2, Pugh 2-6, Pene 0-2, Habling 0-1, Jones 0-2, McClendon 2-4), Tennessee 6-19 (Puckett 1-3, Darby 3-5, Walker 0-2, Rennie 0-2, Miles 2-3, Striplin 0-1, Wynn 0-3). Assists_Chattanooga 7 (Olafsdottir 4), Tennessee 30 (Walker 8). Fouled Out_Chattanooga Porter, Jones. Rebounds_Chattanooga 24 (Cornelius 3-7), Tennessee 56 (Dye 4-8). Total Fouls_Chattanooga 17, Tennessee 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_7,252.

