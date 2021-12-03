No. 7 Texas 88, Rio Grande 58

RIO GRANDE (4-4)
Houston 3-5 0-1 6, Taylor 7-10 0-0 15, Adewunmi 3-7 3-3 10, R.Nelson 2-6 2-4 6, J.Johnson 3-11 4-8 12, Butler 3-6 1-2 9, X.Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Otchere 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-47 10-18 58.
TEXAS (6-1)
Allen 6-7 1-4 13, Mitchell 6-10 0-1 13, Carr 4-10 2-2 11, Febres 2-4 2-2 8, Ramey 3-4 2-5 9, Jones 2-7 0-0 6, Askew 0-2 0-0 0, Cunningham 2-3 0-0 6, Bishop 4-7 9-9 17, Tyson 0-4 0-0 0, Benson 0-1 0-0 0, Licon 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 31-61 16-23 88.
Halftime_Texas 46-41. 3-Point Goals_Rio Grande 6-16 (J.Johnson 2-3, Butler 2-4, Adewunmi 1-3, Taylor 1-3, R.Nelson 0-1, X.Johnson 0-2), Texas 10-24 (Cunningham 2-2, Febres 2-4, Jones 2-4, Licon 1-1, Mitchell 1-2, Ramey 1-2, Carr 1-3, Allen 0-1, Askew 0-2, Tyson 0-3). Rebounds_Rio Grande 26 (Taylor 9), Texas 30 (Mitchell 5). Assists_Rio Grande 8 (R.Nelson 3), Texas 19 (Mitchell 5). Total Fouls_Rio Grande 22, Texas 14.
