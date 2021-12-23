No. 8 Indiana 70, S. Illinois 37

S. ILLINOIS (5-5)

Brockmeyer 3-8 1-1 7, Walker 1-5 1-2 3, Link 0-3 0-0 0, Love 1-3 0-0 2, Silvey 4-15 0-0 9, Katcher 0-1 0-0 0, McCallister 3-7 2-2 10, Potter 0-2 0-0 0, Belcher 1-1 0-0 2, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Clubb 0-0 0-0 0, Prochaska 0-0 0-0 0, Randle 2-10 0-2 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 15-55 4-7 37

INDIANA (10-2)

Gulbe 1-3 0-0 3, Holmes 8-12 2-2 18, Berger 7-12 4-4 18, Cardano-Hillary 5-10 0-0 11, Patberg 3-7 0-0 6, Wisne 0-0 0-0 0, Waggoner 0-2 1-4 1, Browne 2-2 0-0 4, Moore-McNeil 3-6 3-4 9, Peterson 0-1 0-2 0, Zaric 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-55 10-16 70

S. Illinois 4 4 14 15 — 37 Indiana 15 23 20 12 — 70

3-Point Goals_S. Illinois 3-13 (Brockmeyer 0-2, Link 0-1, Silvey 1-5, McCallister 2-3, Potter 0-1, Randle 0-1), Indiana 2-8 (Gulbe 1-2, Holmes 0-1, Cardano-Hillary 1-2, Patberg 0-1, Moore-McNeil 0-2). Assists_S. Illinois 7 (Silvey 2), Indiana 18 (Patberg 5). Fouled Out_S. Illinois Walker. Rebounds_S. Illinois 33 (Randle 2-7), Indiana 37 (Team 2-5). Total Fouls_S. Illinois 21, Indiana 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,735.

