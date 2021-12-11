No. 8 Kansas 102, Missouri 65

MISSOURI (5-4)
Ko.Brown 2-3 1-2 5, Wilmore 1-2 0-0 2, Davis 0-6 0-0 0, Gordon 4-11 1-3 10, Pickett 8-12 2-2 19, Brazile 3-4 2-2 10, Brookshire 1-3 0-0 3, DeGray 2-6 1-1 5, Ka.Brown 0-2 0-2 0, Keita 0-2 0-0 0, Durugordon 3-4 5-5 11. Totals 24-55 12-17 65.
KANSAS (8-1)
McCormack 3-6 5-7 11, Agbaji 7-12 2-4 21, Braun 5-9 2-3 13, Harris 5-6 0-0 13, R.Martin 2-3 5-6 10, Wilson 3-6 1-2 7, Coleman-Lands 3-3 0-0 8, Lightfoot 3-5 3-4 9, Yesufu 1-3 0-0 3, Clemence 0-3 2-4 2, Adams 0-1 2-2 2, Teahan 1-1 0-0 3, Jankovich 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-59 22-32 102.
Halftime_Kansas 49-27. 3-Point Goals_Missouri 5-16 (Brazile 2-3, Brookshire 1-1, Pickett 1-2, Gordon 1-3, Davis 0-1, Durugordon 0-1, Ka.Brown 0-2, DeGray 0-3), Kansas 14-27 (Agbaji 5-7, Harris 3-4, Coleman-Lands 2-2, Teahan 1-1, R.Martin 1-2, Yesufu 1-2, Braun 1-4, Jankovich 0-1, Clemence 0-2, Wilson 0-2). Fouled Out_Lightfoot. Rebounds_Missouri 24 (Ko.Brown 6), Kansas 32 (McCormack 7). Assists_Missouri 13 (Gordon 3), Kansas 20 (R.Martin 5). Total Fouls_Missouri 23, Kansas 16.
