No. 8 Kansas 95, St. John’s 75

KANSAS (5-1)
McCormack 5-8 5-8 15, Agbaji 9-16 0-0 23, Braun 10-16 9-9 31, Harris 1-2 0-0 2, R.Martin 5-7 1-1 12, Wilson 2-8 1-3 5, Yesufu 0-2 0-0 0, Pettiford 0-0 0-0 0, Adams 0-2 0-0 0, Lightfoot 0-2 0-0 0, Coleman-Lands 1-5 0-0 3, Clemence 1-2 2-4 4. Totals 34-70 18-25 95.
ST. JOHN’S (5-2)
Soriano 1-4 0-0 2, Alexander 6-9 3-5 16, Mathis 2-6 2-5 7, Smith 1-4 0-0 3, Champagnie 7-13 4-4 24, Addae-Wusu 4-7 6-7 16, Coburn 0-2 0-0 0, Wheeler 1-5 1-5 3, Stanley 2-2 0-0 4, Pinzon 0-1 0-0 0, Nyiwe 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 16-26 75.
Halftime_Kansas 43-30. 3-Point Goals_Kansas 9-25 (Agbaji 5-9, Braun 2-3, R.Martin 1-3, Coleman-Lands 1-4, Clemence 0-1, Harris 0-1, Yesufu 0-1, Wilson 0-3), St. John’s 11-27 (Champagnie 6-9, Addae-Wusu 2-5, Alexander 1-3, Mathis 1-3, Smith 1-3, Coburn 0-1, Wheeler 0-3). Fouled Out_Addae-Wusu. Rebounds_Kansas 45 (McCormack 13), St. John’s 22 (Champagnie 8). Assists_Kansas 18 (R.Martin 5), St. John’s 12 (Addae-Wusu 4). Total Fouls_Kansas 23, St. John’s 24.
