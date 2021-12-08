No. 8 Maryland 86, Purdue 71

PURDUE (6-4)
Woltman 0-2 0-0 0, Ellis 5-8 0-0 10, Hardin 5-16 2-2 15, Smith 2-6 0-0 5, Terry 4-7 1-1 9, Gony 0-1 0-0 0, Doumbia 4-4 0-0 10, Moore 8-14 0-2 22, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-58 3-5 71
MARYLAND (9-2)
Bibby 5-12 1-1 12, Collins 6-13 0-0 12, Reese 4-10 7-11 15, Benzan 5-12 2-2 15, Owusu 9-18 2-2 20, Masonius 3-4 2-2 8, Sellers 1-4 2-2 4, Totals 33-73 16-20 86
|Purdue
|22
|18
|13
|18
|—
|71
|Maryland
|21
|15
|23
|27
|—
|86
3-Point Goals_Purdue 12-32 (Ellis 0-3, Hardin 3-13, Smith 1-4, Doumbia 2-2, Moore 6-10), Maryland 4-15 (Bibby 1-5, Benzan 3-9, Sellers 0-1). Assists_Purdue 15 (Terry 8), Maryland 19 (Benzan 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Purdue 31 (Doumbia 4-6), Maryland 42 (Collins 5-8). Total Fouls_Purdue 17, Maryland 10. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,254.
