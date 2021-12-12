No. 9 Alabama 83, No. 14 Houston 82

HOUSTON (8-1)
Chaney 1-1 0-0 2, White 5-9 0-0 11, Edwards 2-7 0-1 6, Sasser 8-25 5-5 25, Shead 5-12 1-2 12, Roberts 4-4 1-6 9, Carlton 5-7 4-5 14, Mark 0-7 0-0 0, Moore 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 31-74 11-19 82.
ALABAMA (7-1)
Gary 6-12 6-9 19, Bediako 3-3 1-2 7, Ellis 0-5 4-4 4, Jah.Quinerly 7-12 2-2 17, Shackelford 6-10 1-1 18, Davison 3-4 4-5 10, Gurley 1-1 6-7 8, Miles 0-3 0-1 0. Totals 26-50 24-31 83.
Halftime_Alabama 44-41. 3-Point Goals_Houston 9-26 (Sasser 4-14, Edwards 2-6, Moore 1-1, Shead 1-1, White 1-2, Mark 0-2), Alabama 7-19 (Shackelford 5-7, Gary 1-3, Jah.Quinerly 1-3, Miles 0-2, Ellis 0-4). Fouled Out_Bediako, Gurley. Rebounds_Houston 39 (Roberts 14), Alabama 29 (Davison 9). Assists_Houston 11 (Shead 3), Alabama 14 (Jah.Quinerly 8). Total Fouls_Houston 28, Alabama 22.
