No. 9 Iowa 88, Michigan St. 61

MICHIGAN ST. (6-4)
Smith 4-7 0-0 8, Clouden 6-15 5-5 18, Ekh 1-5 1-2 3, Joiner 1-5 1-2 4, Winston 2-7 0-0 5, Parks 0-2 1-4 1, Farquhar 5-9 0-0 10, Jacqmain 0-1 0-0 0, James 0-0 0-0 0, Hagemann 4-7 3-6 12, Rewers 0-1 0-0 0, Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-59 11-19 61
IOWA (5-1)
Warnock 8-10 2-2 21, Czinano 8-12 3-4 19, Clark 9-25 4-4 24, Marshall 3-5 0-0 9, Martin 3-6 0-0 6, Cook 0-2 1-2 1, Feuerbach 1-2 2-2 4, Taiwo 0-2 2-2 2, Affolter 0-1 0-0 0, Ediger 0-0 0-0 0, O’Grady 1-3 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 33-68 14-16 88
|Michigan St.
|14
|23
|11
|13
|—
|61
|Iowa
|20
|19
|33
|16
|—
|88
3-Point Goals_Michigan St. 4-17 (Clouden 1-2, Ekh 0-1, Joiner 1-3, Winston 1-6, Farquhar 0-1, Jacqmain 0-1, Hagemann 1-3), Iowa 8-25 (Warnock 3-5, Clark 2-10, Marshall 3-5, Martin 0-1, Cook 0-1, Feuerbach 0-1, Taiwo 0-1, Affolter 0-1). Assists_Michigan St. 15 (Hagemann 6), Iowa 23 (Clark 12). Fouled Out_Iowa Czinano. Rebounds_Michigan St. 38 (Joiner 2-6), Iowa 37 (Clark 4-10). Total Fouls_Michigan St. 17, Iowa 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_6,942.
