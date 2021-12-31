No. 9 Michigan 90, No. 25 Ohio St. 71

OHIO ST. (9-3)

Mikulasikova 0-5 0-0 0, Harris 3-7 0-0 8, Mikesell 8-20 5-6 25, Poole 4-9 0-0 8, Sheldon 11-23 1-1 26, Beacham 0-1 0-0 0, Costner 0-0 0-0 0, Hutcherson 0-3 0-0 0, Thierry 2-5 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-73 6-7 71

MICHIGAN (12-1)

Hillmon 9-14 11-12 29, Kiser 7-11 4-4 18, Brown 9-12 4-9 24, Nolan 3-7 0-0 8, Rauch 0-6 0-0 0, Stuck 1-1 1-1 3, Sidor 0-2 0-0 0, Wiggins 0-1 0-0 0, Hobbs 1-2 0-0 2, Sollom 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 3-3 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 33-59 20-26 90

Ohio St. 17 14 22 18 — 71 Michigan 21 24 22 23 — 90

3-Point Goals_Ohio St. 9-27 (Mikulasikova 0-1, Harris 2-3, Mikesell 4-10, Poole 0-2, Sheldon 3-7, Beacham 0-1, Hutcherson 0-2, Thierry 0-1), Michigan 4-14 (Brown 2-2, Nolan 2-6, Rauch 0-3, Sidor 0-2, Hobbs 0-1). Assists_Ohio St. 10 (Sheldon 5), Michigan 20 (Brown 7). Fouled Out_Ohio St. Mikulasikova, Harris, Beacham. Rebounds_Ohio St. 27 (Harris 2-5), Michigan 48 (Hillmon 7-15). Total Fouls_Ohio St. 27, Michigan 12. Technical Fouls_Michigan Team 1. A_7,904.

