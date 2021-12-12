No. 9 Tennessee 84, Georgia St. 60

GEORGIA ST. (4-5)
Phillip 1-2 0-0 2, Dziak 2-6 0-0 6, Foster 2-11 0-0 5, Jean 1-3 0-0 3, Worth 4-8 2-2 13, Gitchenko 0-6 0-0 0, Merrill 1-7 0-0 2, Bell 0-2 3-6 3, Henderson 3-8 0-0 6, Lyons 3-4 0-0 6, Taylor 1-1 0-0 3, Dublin 2-3 0-0 5, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Tolivert 2-7 1-2 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-68 6-10 60
TENNESSEE (9-0)
Dye 1-4 2-3 4, Key 6-10 4-6 16, Darby 2-9 0-0 6, Horston 4-15 2-2 10, Walker 2-7 0-0 4, Green 4-7 6-8 14, Rennie 0-3 0-0 0, Miles 3-5 3-4 11, Puckett 4-6 3-4 12, Striplin 3-8 1-2 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-74 21-29 84
|Georgia St.
|15
|9
|14
|22
|—
|60
|Tennessee
|23
|19
|25
|17
|—
|84
3-Point Goals_Georgia St. 10-36 (Phillip 0-1, Dziak 2-6, Foster 1-5, Jean 1-3, Worth 3-6, Gitchenko 0-2, Merrill 0-3, Bell 0-1, Henderson 0-1, Taylor 1-1, Dublin 1-2, Tolivert 1-5), Tennessee 5-20 (Darby 2-9, Walker 0-4, Rennie 0-3, Miles 2-3, Puckett 1-1). Assists_Georgia St. 9 (Lyons 4), Tennessee 19 (Horston 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Georgia St. 33 (Team 4-6), Tennessee 62 (Key 8-11). Total Fouls_Georgia St. 26, Tennessee 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_6,312.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments