No. T-2 NC State 66, No. 6 Indiana 58

NC STATE (7-1)
Jones 6-14 3-3 17, Cunane 5-9 1-2 11, Brown-Turner 0-3 1-2 1, Crutchfield 1-3 0-0 3, Perez 3-6 6-6 13, Boyd 1-2 0-0 2, Hobby 0-1 0-0 0, Hayes 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 7-16 3-4 19, Hart 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-55 14-17 66
INDIANA (5-2)
Gulbe 2-7 0-0 6, Holmes 9-14 4-6 24, Berger 5-15 0-0 10, Cardano-Hillary 0-10 0-0 0, Patberg 3-12 3-4 10, Waggoner 0-0 0-0 0, Browne 1-3 0-0 2, Moore-McNeil 2-4 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-65 7-10 58
|NC State
|11
|10
|17
|28
|—
|66
|Indiana
|9
|14
|11
|24
|—
|58
3-Point Goals_NC State 6-17 (Jones 2-7, Brown-Turner 0-2, Crutchfield 1-1, Perez 1-2, Johnson 2-5), Indiana 7-24 (Gulbe 2-5, Holmes 2-4, Berger 0-1, Cardano-Hillary 0-6, Patberg 1-4, Moore-McNeil 2-4). Assists_NC State 11 (Brown-Turner 3), Indiana 12 (Berger 5). Fouled Out_NC State Cunane. Rebounds_NC State 43 (Jones 4-11), Indiana 35 (Browne 3-6). Total Fouls_NC State 18, Indiana 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,242.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments