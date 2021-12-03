No. T-2 UConn 74, Seton Hall 49

UCONN (4-1)
Edwards 6-11 0-0 12, Nelson-Ododa 5-10 0-0 10, Bueckers 11-18 0-0 23, Westbrook 1-6 3-3 5, Williams 8-16 0-0 17, Juhasz 2-4 0-0 5, Muhl 1-5 0-0 2, Ducharme 0-1 0-0 0, McLean 0-0 0-2 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-71 3-5 74
SETON HALL (3-3)
Armstrong 1-5 0-0 2, Cooks 5-15 2-2 13, Harris 0-2 0-0 0, Jackson 5-17 2-2 14, Park-Lane 5-17 8-10 20, Bembry 0-2 0-0 0, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Cummings 0-0 0-0 0, Treadwell 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-58 12-14 49
|UConn
|16
|23
|14
|21
|—
|74
|Seton Hall
|17
|6
|13
|13
|—
|49
3-Point Goals_UConn 3-16 (Edwards 0-1, Bueckers 1-4, Westbrook 0-4, Williams 1-3, Juhasz 1-1, Muhl 0-2, Ducharme 0-1), Seton Hall 5-31 (Armstrong 0-3, Cooks 1-9, Jackson 2-11, Park-Lane 2-8). Assists_UConn 16 (Bueckers 7), Seton Hall 9 (Park-Lane 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_UConn 48 (Juhasz 4-10), Seton Hall 30 (Team 3-6). Total Fouls_UConn 17, Seton Hall 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,320.
