Nolan Jr. leads Towson past UNC Greensboro 74-64

The Associated Press
December 14, 2021 10:48 pm
TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Terry Nolan Jr. registered 19 points and seven assists as Towson beat UNC Greensboro 74-64 on Tuesday night.

Nicolas Timberlake had 14 points for Towson (8-4), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Charles Thompson added 11 points. Cam Holden had four points and 10 rebounds.

De’Monte Buckingham had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans (7-4). Khyre Thompson added 14 points. Bas Leyte had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

