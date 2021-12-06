Non-league Chesterfield drawn to play Chelsea in FA Cup

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
December 6, 2021
LONDON (AP) — One of the five non-league teams in the draw for the third round of the FA Cup has been handed one of the most exciting matches possible — a trip to European champion Chelsea.

Chesterfield, which leads the fifth-tier National League, got the reward of a trip to Stamford Bridge after beating fourth-tier Salford City in the second round.

Chelsea reached the final last season only to lose to Leicester, which launches its defense of the title with a home match against Watford.

That is one of three all-English Premier League matchups, with Manchester United-Aston Villa and West Ham-Leeds being the others.

Premier League leader Manchester City was drawn away to fourth-tier Swindon, and Liverpool will host third-tier Shrewsbury.

The third round takes place from Jan. 7-10.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

