Norfolk St. 74, UNC-Wilmington 69

The Associated Press
December 1, 2021 10:08 pm
NORFOLK ST. (9-1)

Bankston 4-6 0-1 8, Chambers 0-2 3-4 3, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Bryant 3-9 2-2 9, Ings 4-15 4-6 14, Hawkins 5-10 4-4 16, Jenkins 1-4 0-0 2, Tate 5-8 6-6 17, Brown 0-0 2-2 2, Ford 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 23-56 22-26 74.

UNC-WILMINGTON (3-4)

White 1-2 2-3 4, Baker 4-7 3-4 12, Harvey 4-9 2-3 13, Okauru 7-15 2-2 18, Sims 6-17 0-1 12, Kelly 1-4 0-0 2, Phillips 1-1 4-4 7, Fornes 0-5 0-2 0, Thomas 0-1 1-3 1. Totals 24-61 14-22 69.

Halftime_34-34. 3-Point Goals_Norfolk St. 6-14 (Ings 2-4, Hawkins 2-5, Bryant 1-2, Tate 1-2, Jenkins 0-1), UNC-Wilmington 7-26 (Harvey 3-8, Okauru 2-8, Phillips 1-1, Baker 1-2, White 0-1, Fornes 0-2, Sims 0-4). Rebounds_Norfolk St. 40 (Chambers, Tate 9), UNC-Wilmington 33 (White 10). Assists_Norfolk St. 10 (Ings 6), UNC-Wilmington 11 (Okauru, Sims, Thomas 3). Total Fouls_Norfolk St. 21, UNC-Wilmington 21. A_3,067 (6,100).

