North Alabama 56, Alabama A&M 45

ALABAMA A&M (1-5)
Johnson 4-9 3-4 11, Williams 2-5 0-2 4, Hicks 6-16 2-2 16, Lee 2-6 1-2 5, Tucker 1-8 0-0 2, Powell 1-1 3-4 5, D.Smith 0-3 2-2 2, Cortez 0-3 0-0 0, Fairley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-52 11-16 45.
NORTH ALABAMA (6-3)
Chatman 1-3 3-4 5, Forrest 2-5 4-4 8, Youngblood 1-4 0-0 3, Blackmon 2-11 2-2 7, Brim 2-6 4-4 8, Ortiz 4-12 2-3 12, Brown 1-6 0-0 2, Howell 0-5 0-0 0, Momar Cisse 0-2 1-2 1, Soucie 2-2 1-2 5, Figueroa 1-3 2-2 5. Totals 16-59 19-23 56.
Halftime_North Alabama 27-19. 3-Point Goals_Alabama A&M 2-13 (Hicks 2-7, Lee 0-2, D.Smith 0-2, Tucker 0-2), North Alabama 5-26 (Ortiz 2-3, Figueroa 1-1, Youngblood 1-4, Blackmon 1-7, Brim 0-3, Brown 0-4, Howell 0-4). Fouled Out_Powell, D.Smith. Rebounds_Alabama A&M 32 (Johnson 7), North Alabama 39 (Forrest 8). Assists_Alabama A&M 4 (Tucker 3), North Alabama 8 (Blackmon 4). Total Fouls_Alabama A&M 24, North Alabama 19. A_633 (4,000).
