North Carolina 107, UNC-Asheville 46

UNC-ASHEVILLE (5-4)
Adams 0-5 0-0 0, Carter 4-9 1-2 11, Evans 5-14 2-6 12, Ivie 2-6 0-0 5, Wilson 1-2 0-0 3, Amanda Blake 0-0 0-0 0, Lockett 1-5 0-0 2, Jamia Blake 1-3 0-0 2, Bruce 1-3 2-2 4, Fahey 1-2 0-0 3, Sellers 2-3 0-0 4, Shears 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-52 5-10 46
NORTH CAROLINA (9-0)
Poole 6-9 4-6 16, Kelly 7-14 3-3 19, Littlefield 6-8 1-2 17, Todd-Williams 5-9 0-0 13, Ustby 9-11 1-2 19, Murray 2-2 0-2 4, Tshitenge 3-5 1-2 7, Hodgson 3-6 0-0 8, Adams 1-5 0-0 2, Wiggins 0-2 0-0 0, Zelaya 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 43-73 10-17 107
|UNC-Asheville
|10
|7
|9
|20
|—
|46
|North Carolina
|27
|26
|31
|23
|—
|107
3-Point Goals_UNC-Asheville 5-21 (Adams 0-3, Carter 2-6, Ivie 1-4, Wilson 1-2, Lockett 0-1, Blake 0-1, Bruce 0-2, Fahey 1-2), North Carolina 11-20 (Kelly 2-4, Littlefield 4-5, Todd-Williams 3-4, Ustby 0-1, Hodgson 2-4, Wiggins 0-1, Zelaya 0-1). Assists_UNC-Asheville 7 (Evans 2), North Carolina 24 (Littlefield 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_UNC-Asheville 18 (Evans 1-7), North Carolina 50 (Ustby 6-14). Total Fouls_UNC-Asheville 19, North Carolina 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,417.
