North Carolina 70, Appalachian St. 50

APPALACHIAN ST. (6-6)

Lewis 1-2 0-0 2, Almonacy 2-13 0-0 4, Delph 4-16 0-1 10, Forrest 1-7 4-4 6, Gregory 8-12 2-2 18, Huntley 2-6 0-0 5, Eads 0-2 0-0 0, Duhart 1-2 0-0 2, Harcum 0-1 0-0 0, Glushkov 0-1 0-0 0, Mantis 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 20-64 6-7 50.

NORTH CAROLINA (9-3)

Garcia 0-5 2-2 2, Bacot 7-9 2-4 16, Davis 7-10 0-0 15, Love 4-8 1-1 11, Black 1-6 0-0 3, Manek 5-9 0-0 11, Walton 2-5 0-0 6, Harris 1-2 0-1 2, Dunn 0-3 0-1 0, McKoy 1-3 0-0 2, Styles 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 29-62 5-9 70.

Halftime_North Carolina 35-27. 3-Point Goals_Appalachian St. 4-30 (Delph 2-10, Mantis 1-2, Huntley 1-3, Duhart 0-1, Eads 0-2, Forrest 0-4, Almonacy 0-8), North Carolina 7-16 (Walton 2-3, Love 2-5, Davis 1-1, Black 1-2, Manek 1-3, Dunn 0-2). Rebounds_Appalachian St. 31 (Gregory 9), North Carolina 44 (Manek 11). Assists_Appalachian St. 8 (Almonacy 3), North Carolina 17 (Love 5). Total Fouls_Appalachian St. 14, North Carolina 15.

