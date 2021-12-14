North Carolina 74, Furman 61

FURMAN (7-4)

Slawson 5-14 0-0 12, Bothwell 3-10 2-2 9, Foster 2-5 0-0 4, Garrison 1-4 0-0 3, Hunter 8-14 1-1 21, Anderson 1-4 0-0 3, Hien 2-4 0-0 4, Williams 1-2 0-0 3, Pegues 0-2 0-0 0, Swanson 0-0 0-0 0, Beeker 0-0 0-0 0, Lister 0-0 0-0 0, Pugh 0-0 0-0 0, Repass 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-60 3-3 61.

NORTH CAROLINA (8-2)

Garcia 7-12 5-6 20, Bacot 7-12 0-0 14, Davis 2-8 2-5 6, Love 3-10 2-2 10, Black 4-5 0-0 9, Manek 6-9 0-1 13, Harris 1-3 0-0 2, Walton 0-0 0-0 0, Dunn 0-1 0-0 0, McKoy 0-0 0-0 0, Styles 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-60 9-14 74.

Halftime_39-39. 3-Point Goals_Furman 10-33 (Hunter 4-8, Slawson 2-6, Williams 1-2, Anderson 1-3, Garrison 1-3, Bothwell 1-8, Pegues 0-1, Foster 0-2), North Carolina 5-16 (Love 2-5, Black 1-1, Garcia 1-3, Manek 1-3, Bacot 0-1, Davis 0-3). Rebounds_Furman 23 (Slawson, Garrison 6), North Carolina 42 (Bacot 12). Assists_Furman 18 (Slawson 7), North Carolina 18 (Davis 7). Total Fouls_Furman 15, North Carolina 10.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.