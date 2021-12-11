North Carolina 80, Elon 63

ELON (2-7)
Graham 3-4 0-0 6, Hannah 3-4 0-0 7, Burford 5-11 2-4 12, McIntosh 6-13 0-0 16, Watson 2-8 2-3 7. Totals 25-58 5-9 63.
NORTH CAROLINA (7-2)
Garcia 6-12 8-10 22, Bacot 3-7 3-8 9, Davis 4-10 2-3 11, Love 7-14 4-4 22, Black 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 23-59 27-35 80.
Halftime_North Carolina 37-29. 3-Point Goals_Elon 8-29 (McIntosh 4-9, Hannah 1-2, Watson 1-5, Burford 0-1), North Carolina 7-23 (Love 4-7, Garcia 2-4, Davis 1-4). Fouled Out_Hannah. Rebounds_Elon 22 (Watson 5), North Carolina 43 (Black 8). Assists_Elon 11 (Watson 6), North Carolina 11 (Black 3). Total Fouls_Elon 22, North Carolina 14.
