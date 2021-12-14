North Dakota 110, North Central 65

NORTH CENTRAL (0-1)

Thomas 0-5 4-4 4, Thompson 4-6 0-0 8, Castro 3-6 2-5 9, Fuqua 6-10 2-2 17, Holtman 5-14 0-0 11, Sund 2-8 0-0 4, Filer 0-7 0-0 0, Jusczak 1-4 0-0 3, Speller 1-2 0-0 2, Mann 0-0 0-0 0, Trull 2-4 0-0 5, Lange 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 24-66 10-13 65.

NORTH DAKOTA (4-8)

Danielson 1-3 4-6 6, Tsartsidze 4-7 3-3 11, Bruns 6-11 0-1 15, Igbanugo 5-10 1-2 15, Panoam 1-4 0-0 3, Norman 7-14 2-2 23, Howard 8-9 0-0 18, Matthews 7-8 3-4 17, Grant 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 40-67 13-18 110.

Halftime_North Dakota 59-22. 3-Point Goals_North Central 7-33 (Fuqua 3-5, Castro 1-3, Trull 1-3, Jusczak 1-4, Holtman 1-7, Filer 0-3, Sund 0-4, Thomas 0-4), North Dakota 17-31 (Norman 7-12, Igbanugo 4-6, Bruns 3-6, Howard 2-3, Panoam 1-2, Danielson 0-2). Fouled Out_Grant. Rebounds_North Central 31 (Thompson 5), North Dakota 35 (Bruns 9). Assists_North Central 9 (Castro 3), North Dakota 24 (Norman 6). Total Fouls_North Central 20, North Dakota 18. A_1,137 (3,300).

