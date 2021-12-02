Trending:
North Florida 103, Edward Waters 57

The Associated Press
December 2, 2021
EDWARD WATERS (0-1)

Kanyanga 3-5 1-2 7, Fointno 2-4 0-0 4, Jackson 1-7 0-0 3, Brown 5-15 0-0 10, Harden 4-14 0-0 8, Barton 5-11 4-4 14, Edwards 2-6 0-0 4, Nolan 3-7 1-1 7, Henry 0-0 0-0 0, Gossette 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 25-72 6-7 57.

NORTH FLORIDA (2-7)

Hendricksen 7-13 2-3 19, Parker 5-8 4-4 14, Adedoyin 2-4 2-2 8, Placer 3-8 2-2 10, James 3-8 1-1 8, Aybar 3-5 5-8 12, Hicklen 4-7 1-2 13, Lanier 1-3 2-2 4, Berenbaum 3-5 2-2 9, Crews 2-5 0-0 6, Preaster 0-1 0-2 0, Rasmussen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-67 21-28 103.

Halftime_North Florida 45-30. 3-Point Goals_Edward Waters 1-16 (Jackson 1-5, Brown 0-1, Edwards 0-1, Fointno 0-1, Gossette 0-2, Nolan 0-2, Harden 0-4), North Florida 16-33 (Hicklen 4-7, Hendricksen 3-6, Adedoyin 2-3, Crews 2-5, Placer 2-5, Aybar 1-1, Berenbaum 1-1, James 1-2, Preaster 0-1, Lanier 0-2). Rebounds_Edward Waters 31 (Brown 7), North Florida 47 (Parker 17). Assists_Edward Waters 10 (Barton 4), North Florida 22 (Hendricksen, James 5). Total Fouls_Edward Waters 18, North Florida 14. A_1,727 (5,800).

