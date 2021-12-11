North Florida 91, Austin Peay 84

AUSTIN PEAY (4-4)
Hutchins-Everett 9-10 2-3 20, Paez 2-5 2-2 7, Silver 6-12 0-0 17, Copeland 10-17 0-0 25, Stone-Carrawell 3-9 0-0 6, Scott 0-4 0-2 0, Merritt 2-4 3-4 7, Calderon 0-1 0-0 0, Walker 1-1 0-0 2, Woodard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-63 7-11 84.
NORTH FLORIDA (3-9)
Hendricksen 1-1 0-0 2, Parker 4-4 2-2 10, Adedoyin 2-5 2-2 8, Placer 11-17 6-7 35, James 2-4 0-0 4, Hicklen 4-6 2-2 14, Lanier 1-2 4-4 7, Aybar 1-3 4-6 6, Berenbaum 1-4 2-2 5. Totals 27-46 22-25 91.
Halftime_North Florida 45-40. 3-Point Goals_Austin Peay 11-27 (Copeland 5-7, Silver 5-10, Paez 1-3, Calderon 0-1, Merritt 0-1, Scott 0-1, Stone-Carrawell 0-4), North Florida 15-29 (Placer 7-11, Hicklen 4-5, Adedoyin 2-5, Lanier 1-2, Berenbaum 1-4, Aybar 0-1, James 0-1). Fouled Out_Parker. Rebounds_Austin Peay 24 (Copeland, Scott 6), North Florida 21 (Placer, James 5). Assists_Austin Peay 20 (Paez 7), North Florida 16 (Adedoyin 5). Total Fouls_Austin Peay 21, North Florida 14. A_1,872 (5,800).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments